Telangana HC lambasts HYDRAA: ‘Are you running a parallel government?’

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday prima facie held that the demolition of compound walls by HYDRAA on plots in the approved Vani Cooperative Housing Society in Survey Nos. 194/1 and 211 of Medchal-Malkajgiri district amounted to contempt of court. It questioned whether officials were “running a parallel government” by carrying out demolitions without proper verification or authority.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar directed the Registry to issue notices in suo motu contempt proceedings and questioned the authorities on the basis for the demolitions.

The Medchal-Malkajgiri collector and tahsildars of Alwal and Malkajgiri, who appeared before the court, said they had not issued any letters or directions authorising the demolitions. The court questioned under whose authority the structures were demolished and observed that officials could not act arbitrarily in the name of protecting government land without proper verification.

The court also questioned whether officials were taking the law into their own hands and “running a parallel government”. It expressed concern that authorities were being compelled to appear before courts to justify demolitions carried out without supporting records, thereby wasting judicial time.