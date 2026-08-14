EAGLE busts ganja network, arrests four in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The EAGLE Force on Thursday arrested four persons for allegedly peddling ganja and seized 14 kg of the contraband, an air gun, six cars and seven bikes from their possession.

The accused were identified as Bolla Kiran Kumar, Bolla Durga Prasad and Bolla Kamalakar. Police said they sourced ganja from Odisha and operated a contactless delivery network from Balanagar.

According to an EAGLE official, the force received a tip-off through the 1908 helpline about two months ago and traced the network through WhatsApp chats and phone numbers. Kiran allegedly began the operation in 2022, taking orders and payments online before sending customers the location and a photograph of parcels left at secluded spots. This allowed the suppliers and customers to avoid meeting in person.

The investigation identified 203 suspected consumers. Police conducted drug tests on around 100 people, of whom 72 tested positive. Six were students, including one from the Institute of Aeronautical Engineering in Dundigal.

During the raid, two accused allegedly set a dog upon the police while another injured inspector Mallesh with a screwdriver. Kiran reportedly tried to flee by jumping from the fourth floor but fractured his legs.