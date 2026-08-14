HYDRAA secures park land in Chandanagar

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA on Thursday fenced a park site in Arjun Reddy Colony, Chandanagar, and installed signboards identifying it as park land, bringing relief to residents who had been fighting encroachment attempts for decades.

The park is located in Survey No 123 of Chandanagar in Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district. A 3.24-acre layout comprising 41 plots was developed with the approval of the erstwhile HUDA in 1995, with around 400 square yards earmarked for a park.

Residents had repeatedly thwarted attempts by individuals claiming ownership of the land to encroach upon the site. They had also approached the High Court seeking protection of the park and internal roads. In 2022, the high court directed the GHMC to protect both.

However, the delay in constructing a boundary left the site vulnerable. On several occasions, JCBs were brought in to level the land, but residents intervened and stopped the work.

The residents later approached HYDRAA, which on Thursday fenced the park site and installed signboards identifying it as park land.

Residents welcomed the move, saying it marked a positive turn in their decades-long effort to protect the open space.