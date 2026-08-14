Man gives kidney, a new inning to cricketer son

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old student and aspiring cricketer from Malakpet, Hyderabad, is preparing for a new innings in life after undergoing a successful pre-emptive kidney transplant, with his father donating a kidney at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), Banjara Hills.

The teenager, an ardent cricket fan who idolises Virat Kohli and hopes to become a bowler, was born with a congenital urinary bladder anomaly that caused severe urinary reflux. Over time, the condition damaged his kidney function, affected his physical growth and eventually progressed to end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Doctors recommended a pre-emptive transplant to help him avoid prolonged dialysis and improve his long-term health and quality of life. His father, Khaja Asimuddin, volunteered to donate his kidney. Following a comprehensive medical evaluation and donor matching, the transplant was successfully performed on June 17. The teenager recovered well and was discharged on June 25.

“Donating my kidney was a natural choice to save my son. Seeing him recover smoothly fills my heart with immense hope that I will watch return to his studies and cricket,” said Khaja Asimuddin.