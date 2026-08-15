Draping the spirit of India

Independence Day is a celebration of freedom, pride and patriotism, but it is also an opportunity to reconnect with the many traditions that make India unique. While the tricolour often inspires our festive wardrobes, there is another way to celebrate the spirit of the day — by turning to India’s rich textile heritage. From handwoven sarees and khadi to jamdani, ikkat, chanderi and kalamkari, our looms carry stories of craftsmanship, culture and identity. This Independence Day, CE speaks to designers and fashion experts on how to embrace an Indian aesthetic that goes beyond simply wearing saffron, white and green.