Draping the spirit of India

Independence Day is a celebration of freedom, pride and patriotism, but it is also an opportunity to reconnect with the many traditions that make India unique. While the tricolour often inspires our festive wardrobes, there is another way to celebrate the spirit of the day — by turning to India’s rich textile heritage. From handwoven sarees and khadi to jamdani, ikkat, chanderi and kalamkari, our looms carry stories of craftsmanship, culture and identity. This Independence Day, CE speaks to designers and fashion experts on how to embrace an Indian aesthetic that goes beyond simply wearing saffron, white and green.
For designer Gaurang Shah, whose work is deeply rooted in handlooms and jamdani, Independence Day fashion begins with the fabric itself. “When I think of Independence Day, I think of India through its textiles before I think of three colours. Our freedom has a textile history. Khadi became a symbol of self-reliance. The handloom became a language of identity. Every region of India gave us a different expression of that identity through its loom,” he says.
Rather than putting the three colours of the national flag together, Gaurang suggests celebrating the individuality of Indian textiles. “Wear a fine jamdani with the delicacy of its extra weft work. Wear a handwoven kota that feels almost weightless. Wear Venkatagiri, uppada, Banarasi, paithani, kanjeevaram or Srikakulam. Each one carries a piece of India. For me, Independence Day dressing should feel like wearing the country rather than wearing its flag.”
For women, the designer’s first choice is the saree. An ivory handwoven saree with a deep indigo border, a khadi saree with a jamdani pallu or a handloom saree in colours inspired by nature can make for an elegant Independence Day look. “For men, I would choose a handwoven kurta with a dhoti or churidar, perhaps in khadi, handloom cotton or silk. A simple handwoven angavastram can complete the look beautifully,” he says, adding, “Independence Day does not need heavy dressing. It needs character.”
Fashion designer and stylist Ishita Singh shares a similar perspective, believing that Independence Day fashion need not be overtly patriotic. The possibilities, she says, range from a handloom saree and contemporary anarkali to a classic kurta set, salwar with a short kurta, dhoti-kurta combination, elegant sharara or even a modern co-ord crafted in an Indian textile. “I love taking something traditionally Indian and giving it a contemporary silhouette. That, to me, makes the look feel current yet rooted,” she says.
Ultimately, both designers believe that celebrating India through fashion does not have to be loud. It can be subtle, sophisticated and deeply connected to the country’s craft traditions. This Independence Day, instead of reaching only for the tricolour, look towards the loom, the artisan and the stories woven into every thread. Because sometimes, the most beautiful expression of patriotism is not worn on the surface, it is woven into what we wear.