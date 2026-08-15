HMDA gets transferable development rights for project land

HYDERABAD: The state government has empowered the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to issue Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates for land required or surrendered for HMDA projects in Greater Hyderabad limits.

The certificates can be utilised or disposed of anywhere within the HMDA jurisdiction, subject to applicable rules.

The move is expected to facilitate land acquisition for major HMDA infrastructure projects, including the Rs 5,750-crore twin elevated corridor project comprising the 5.4-km Paradise Junction-Dairy Farm Road corridor along NH-44 and the 18.10-km Paradise-Shamirpet corridor along State Highway-1, popularly known as Rajiv Rahadari.