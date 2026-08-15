Hyderabad’s vintage wheels keep the past alive this Independence day

Every Independence Day brings with it a familiar kind of nostalgia — for the India we inherited, the stories we grew up hearing and the memories that quietly shaped who we are. Some of those memories, however, are not tucked away in old photographs or forgotten trunks; they still take to the road. In Hyderabad, vintage cars, motorcycles and cycles have become moving time capsules, carrying stories, journeys and a city from another era. On the 80th Independence Day, CE speaks to the people who have lovingly preserved these machines, discovering the memories behind them and the reasons they continue to keep these pieces of the past rolling into the present.
Deepak Kant Gir, automotive enthusiast, author, heritage activist, photographer
I have my father’s 1939 Packard, originally bought by the Nizam of Hyderabad for the then Commissioner of Police. After serving under the first commissioner, it was bought as a personal car by the second commissioner Nawab Deen Yar Jung Bahadur. In 1967, my father bought it from him, and it has remained with us ever since. I also own a 1937 Packard limousine. The white Packard, APX 110 from the original APX series, is far more than a vintage car to me, it is part of my family. I was four when it came home. My father and I have driven it across South India, the then Bombay, Madras and Bangalore. Today, I take it out mainly on early Sunday mornings or occasionally to the airport Novotel. Wherever it goes, people stop, wave, give a thumbs-up or ask about it.
Col Nasser Hussain Dubey, veteran of the Parachute Regiment and MD of Elham Group and Elham School
What I own is a legacy from my father — a 1948 Triumph Speed Twin, a twin-cylinder, single-seater motorcycle. He bought it second-hand in 1951 from actor P Jairaj, who had barely used it. It has remained with our family ever since, and I later completely restored it. I also collect vintage cycles. I have six, mostly Raleigh and Humber, dating from around 1930 to 1977, including a 1920 Paratrooper folding cycle used by Allied forces during the World Wars. As an Indian Army paratrooper myself, I understand how these were used: strapped to the chest before jumping, they were carried only by experienced paratroopers and unfolded after landing for operations, with provision for carrying a rifle. One Raleigh still carries its original 1967 Secunderabad Cantonment Licence Board plate, with its cycle and chassis numbers. People are fascinated by the vintage Raleighs and folding paratrooper cycle and often stop to hear their stories. I preserve these machines for their history, not monetary value. Riding a vintage cycle gives me the feeling of riding a piece of history, and preserving these machines requires genuine passion, time and dedication.
Sudhakar Yadav, founder of Sudha Cars Museum
My interest in vintage vehicles began with my family. We used to go to school in my grandfather’s 1947 Hindustan 10, which remains my favourite because it carries so many memories of him and my father. My grandfather also owned a Morris Minor, while my father had a Super 10 Standard and a 1950 Fiat. These family cars are now preserved at my museum. I am not really a vintage car collector in the traditional sense; I display them because they are memories of my family. Over the years, I have also built vintage vehicle scale models, including a 1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost and a 1906 Renault. I have spent my life working with vehicles and restoring and creating them, using parts and artefacts sourced from Hyderabad’s old junkyards, which still hold remnants of the city’s princely-state era. The museum also houses historic army vehicles, including a World War II-era vehicle used by paratroopers, which was sourced from Rajasthan and Jaipur.
Arunender and Pravinender Putta (known as the Putta Brothers)
This 1938 Austin 7 holds a special place in our family’s memories. Our grandfather once owned and drove an Austin 7, (APX 1963) in 1935 and although, over the years, we moved on to newer and more modern cars, the memories associated with that little Austin remained just as special. Wanting to relive those memories and bring back a piece of our childhood, we decided to look for a similar Austin 7. We were fortunate enough to find one and bring it into our family. Unfortunately, despite our efforts, we were unable to trace and acquire our father’s original car. Nevertheless, this Austin 7 is more than just a vintage automobile to us — it is a way of reconnecting with a cherished part of our family’s past.
Raghu Ram Vyas, Director, Aquaex India
I have been passionate about vintage motorcycles since childhood. The sound of an old engine, the smell of grease and chrome, and the stories each machine carries are what drew me in. About 15 years ago, I acquired this 1952-registered Matchless G80 from a fellow enthusiast and friend. It remains in pristine, original condition. Every 50–100 km ride deepens my bond with it. Today, few young people appreciate such machines, preferring speed and technology. It can start after six months of rest in just one or two kicks. For me, it is not merely a vehicle but a treasured piece of history, pride and joy.
B T Raghavendra, Head Of Operations, Bizeev LLC
I own only one vintage car — a 1973 Premier President, manufactured by Premier Automobiles Limited. It is essentially a rebadged version of the Fiat 1100D and was produced only between 1972 and 1974 before being renamed the Premier Padmini. I bought this car a few years ago because my family had owned the same model. My grandfather eventually sold our old car in 2008, but I had driven it during college and always wanted to bring one back into the family. When I found this one, its registration number was also remarkably close to our old car’s. When I bought it, the car was in terrible condition and had even been used as a taxi in films, including Lucky Bhaskar. We first restored it mechanically and later undertook a complete cosmetic restoration, including the seats, paint and original side trims, which I had handmade in Moradabad. The car is deeply nostalgic for me. My father, who passed away recently, continued driving it despite battling cancer. That remains one of my strongest memories. These cars teach us patience, humility and that things can last much longer when cared for. For me, owning it is simply a hobby — something that gives me a break from everyday life and keeps me moving forward.
Murlesh Agarwal, member of Classique Motor Vehicle Association
I own three remarkable cars that represent different chapters of automotive history: a 1915 Wolseley Golfer’s Coupé, a 1936 Cadillac, and a 1924 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Limousine. My 1915 Wolseley Golfer’s Coupé is a rare example of Edwardian British motoring, built when cars were still a privilege of the elite. Its two-tone silver-and-ivory coachwork, nickel fittings, wooden dashboard, foldable windscreen and dedicated golf-bag compartment reflect the elegance and craftsmanship of its era. My 1936 Cadillac has a particularly significant history. It served as the state car of Nagpur and carried important figures including Lord Mountbatten, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Its V8 engine, rare honeycomb radiator, integrated steering controls and distinctive Lalique-glass owl badge make it an exceptional automobile. Finally, I own a 1924 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Limousine, an 18-foot masterpiece built for royalty and dignitaries. It features a chauffeur’s glass partition, face-to-face seating, hand-finished coachwork and a 7.4-litre six-cylinder engine. It has been completely restored to period-accurate condition. For me, these cars are far more than collectibles—they are living pieces of history, preserving the craftsmanship, luxury and stories of a bygone era.