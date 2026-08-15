Hyderabad’s vintage wheels keep the past alive this Independence day

B T Raghavendra, Head Of Operations, Bizeev LLC

I own only one vintage car — a 1973 Premier President, manufactured by Premier Automobiles Limited. It is essentially a rebadged version of the Fiat 1100D and was produced only between 1972 and 1974 before being renamed the Premier Padmini. I bought this car a few years ago because my family had owned the same model. My grandfather eventually sold our old car in 2008, but I had driven it during college and always wanted to bring one back into the family. When I found this one, its registration number was also remarkably close to our old car’s. When I bought it, the car was in terrible condition and had even been used as a taxi in films, including Lucky Bhaskar. We first restored it mechanically and later undertook a complete cosmetic restoration, including the seats, paint and original side trims, which I had handmade in Moradabad. The car is deeply nostalgic for me. My father, who passed away recently, continued driving it despite battling cancer. That remains one of my strongest memories. These cars teach us patience, humility and that things can last much longer when cared for. For me, owning it is simply a hobby — something that gives me a break from everyday life and keeps me moving forward.