Independence Day over the ages

August 15th, 1998, Stanley School, Nampally. Backstage, I wasn’t nervous, but I was very angry that they had put lipstick on me. When the teacher moved on to another guy, I wiped off the lipstick, got on stage, and danced, one hand holding my dhoti and the other hand doing the moves to ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’. I realise now that this was a true picture of the independence movement: just a lot of dhotis fighting for dharti.

I don’t know what songs people danced to on Independence Day before 1967, but until I finished school, every August 15th, that song was played without fail. I thought Jana Gana Mana was the national anthem, and ‘Desh Ki Dharti’ was the national dance anthem. After a few more performances, the flag hoisting, and the anthem, they would give you a veg puff, a Perk chocolate, and a Frooti.

This setup created a very good image of our country: a good feeling, a good song, a good day. Plus, you went home early, and you didn’t have to carry bags. Looking back, Independence Day is one of the very, very few things our Indian education system got right.