Modern Italian flavours take over Hyderabad

The chefs have also included a dessert that Chef Sreekar recommends as a must-try. The collaboration carries a personal element as well, as Chef Sreekar and Chef Prajwal were school friends who reconnected after Prajwal returned from London. Their shared interest in food eventually led to the idea of working together, making this their first pop-up in their hometown of Hyderabad. However, while the concept and the chefs’ intent were promising, our experience on the opening day was underwhelming. The Lamb Pasta lacked seasoning and flavour, making it rather bland, while the Roast Chicken was barely cooked and similarly failed to impress in terms of flavour. The dessert Dolci - Chocolate Mousse, on the other hand, was the saving grace of the meal and provided a satisfying end to an otherwise inconsistent dining experience. While the idea of bringing a modern interpretation of Italian trattoria cuisine to Hyderabad is appealing, the execution needs more consistency for the pop-up to truly live up to its promise.