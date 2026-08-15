Modern Italian flavours take over Hyderabad

Italian food has a special place in the hearts of food lovers, with its comforting flavours, rich textures and the sheer variety of dishes that make us return for more. From hearty pastas and freshly baked breads to indulgent desserts, Italian cuisine continues to find a strong following in Hyderabad. Adding to this is REAN – The Chef Studio at The Leela Hyderabad, which recently hosted a two-day Modern Italian pop-up, curated by Chef Sreekar Kapuganti and Chef Prajwal Sannala.
The pop-up takes inspiration from classic Italian trattoria-style cuisine while adding a contemporary touch to familiar preparations. Speaking about the concept, Chef Sreekar says the idea was to showcase ‘classic Italian food’ with a modern interpretation and demonstrate the different ways Italian cuisine can be presented. The menu has been designed to suit both individual diners and groups, with the set menu bringing together salads, starters, mains and desserts, while the a la carte offerings are meant for sharing. This approach is rooted in the very essence of trattoria dining, where food is placed at the centre of the table and enjoyed together.
Chef Sreekar’s own journey with food has taken him through Canada and Dubai, with a significant part of his career spent in Canada, where he worked for around eight years with the US Consulate and a few ultra-high-net-worth families as a private chef. While he had initially developed an appreciation for French cuisine, he felt Italian food offered a different and more approachable direction for the pop-up. “French is more about fats and technique, whereas Italian is more comfort food,” he says. Among the dishes on the menu are the House Focaccia with pickles, made using 80 percent hydration sourdough, and Eggplant Parmesan, which draws inspiration from both North American and Italian cuisine.
The chefs have also included a dessert that Chef Sreekar recommends as a must-try. The collaboration carries a personal element as well, as Chef Sreekar and Chef Prajwal were school friends who reconnected after Prajwal returned from London. Their shared interest in food eventually led to the idea of working together, making this their first pop-up in their hometown of Hyderabad. However, while the concept and the chefs’ intent were promising, our experience on the opening day was underwhelming. The Lamb Pasta lacked seasoning and flavour, making it rather bland, while the Roast Chicken was barely cooked and similarly failed to impress in terms of flavour. The dessert Dolci - Chocolate Mousse, on the other hand, was the saving grace of the meal and provided a satisfying end to an otherwise inconsistent dining experience. While the idea of bringing a modern interpretation of Italian trattoria cuisine to Hyderabad is appealing, the execution needs more consistency for the pop-up to truly live up to its promise.