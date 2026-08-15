Regimental Zaika celebrates India’s diverse flavours

Food can be tasted and relished in countless ways, and Hyderabad has evolved into a city where almost every cuisine one can think of finds a place. Yet, Indian food continues to hold a special place in our hearts, with flavours from every corner of the country offering something unique.
This Independence Day, if you are looking to explore Indian cuisine with a difference, Novotel Hyderabad Airport has an interesting offering. Regimental Zaika, an ongoing food festival inspired by the culinary traditions of India’s military regiments, celebrating flavours from the northern, southern, eastern and western parts of the country. The festival is available every Sunday as part of the brunch showcase. Each Sunday brings a different regimental spread. On August 16, the Sunday brunch will however bring together flavours from all four regiments — Punjab Regiment, Madras Regiment, Rajasthan Regiment and the Pahadi Regiment.
On our day of visit, we got a taste of the Madras Regiment, a spread that was soulful, comforting and packed with flavour. At the live counters, the Madras masala-marinated fish, prawns and chicken stood out for their robust flavours. The main course featured Prawn Curry, Mutton Masala and Avial, paired with steamed rice and Kothmir Rice. The curries were well cooked and flavourful, although the Kothmir Rice could have used a little more seasoning. The biryani, meanwhile, was another enjoyable addition to the spread.
While sampling the food, we also spoke to Chef Ammana Raju, Executive Chef at Novotel Hyderabad Airport and curator of Regimental Zaika, about the inspiration behind the festival. “My father worked in the military, so I am aware of the food from different parts of the country. In fact, everyone in my family is part of the Indian military, but I drifted towards food,” he says with a laugh.
The idea, he explains, is to offer diners an opportunity to experience the food associated with different military regiments and, in turn, discover the diversity of Indian cuisine. “This is a unique concept to relish flavours from the regiments so that people get to taste the real food of India,” he adds.
In many ways, Regimental Zaika captures the spirit of the occasion, bringing people together over the diverse flavours of India.