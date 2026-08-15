Regimental Zaika celebrates India’s diverse flavours

On our day of visit, we got a taste of the Madras Regiment, a spread that was soulful, comforting and packed with flavour. At the live counters, the Madras masala-marinated fish, prawns and chicken stood out for their robust flavours. The main course featured Prawn Curry, Mutton Masala and Avial, paired with steamed rice and Kothmir Rice. The curries were well cooked and flavourful, although the Kothmir Rice could have used a little more seasoning. The biryani, meanwhile, was another enjoyable addition to the spread.