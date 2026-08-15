Telangana to hire Metro P-2 consultant

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has initiated the process of appointing a General Consultant (GC) to fast-track the implementation of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2, Package-1, spanning 63 km.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has invited a Request for Proposal (RfP) from qualified consultants to oversee the overall implementation of the project.

Phase-2 Package-1 comprises four corridors: Corridor-4 from Nagole to RGIA; Corridor-5 from Raidurg to Kokapet Neopolis; Corridor-6 from MGBS to Chandrayangutta; and Corridor-8 from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar.

The entire package is estimated to be completed in four years.

The MGBS-Chandrayangutta corridor was tendered in May this year but the tender was cancelled after receiving only one bid. It has now been included in the present Phase-2 Package-1.

The project is proposed as a 50:50 joint venture between the state and Union governments, with 20% funding each and 60% through external debt. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for August 19.

The consultant will review the DPR, including rolling stock, and ensure execution follows the approved schedule, with focus on safety, economy, energy conservation and environmental standards. It will prepare tender designs, assist with bid evaluation and contract awards, and oversee construction, system installation and phased commissioning, including final safety approval.