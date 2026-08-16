Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation plans digital platform to monitor ad assets

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated the process of introducing a technology-driven system to bring advertisement assets across the Core Urban Region (CURE) under a common digital framework aimed at strengthening enforcement and improving revenue mobilisation.

The proposed Advertisement Monitoring, Inspection, Revenue and Enforcement System (AdMIRE) will be an integrated web and mobile platform for end-to-end management of outdoor advertisement assets. It will provide machine-readable identification of assets, GIS-enabled location verification, field inspection and monitoring, digital inventory management, revenue assessment, payment tracking and compliance monitoring.

The CURE framework covers GHMC, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), HMDA, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL), with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department exercising overall supervision. GHMC, as the nodal agency, has invited proposals to design, develop, implement, operate and maintain the platform.

Around 3,000-4,000 hoardings and unipoles on private sites and nearly 20,000 other advertisement assets, including pole kiosks, bus shelters, traffic umbrellas, central medians, foot-over-bridges and obligatory spans, are proposed to be brought under the system.

Each asset will be assigned a machine-readable identification marker, such as a QR code, barcode, RFID or NFC tag, enabling field officials to access its details through a mobile application.

The multi-tenant platform will allow participating urban local bodies to maintain separate data while enabling GHMC to access consolidated information on assets and revenues. The system will also digitise advertisement permissions, automate fee and penalty assessments and facilitate geo-tagged inspections.

Officials expect AdMIRE to standardise advertisement processes, improve compliance, plug revenue leakages and provide real-time information on advertisement assets, revenue, compliance and enforcement across the CURE region.