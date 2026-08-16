Hyderabad police's C-Mitra helps register 1,700 Zero FIRs

HYDERABAD: More than 1,700 Zero FIRs have been registered through ‘C-Mitra’, a virtual helpdesk launched by the Hyderabad police, helping speed up investigations into cybercrime cases, Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Saturday.

Speaking at the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the CAR Headquarters in Petlaburj, Sajjanar said the system was introduced to facilitate faster registration of complaints and investigations.

He said the ‘Spandana’ women responder system, launched by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was receiving an average of 30 complaints a day and providing prompt assistance. Special driving training would soon be provided to 300 women police personnel, he added.

He said the police had launched ‘Operation Octopus’ to target the financial networks of cyber criminals and weaken their economic sources. The police had also adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards food adulteration and established a dedicated H-FAST wing to curb the menace. The commissioner added that the H-NEW wing had been further strengthened to combat drug trafficking and consumption in the city.

Sajjanar presented commendation certificates to 72 police officers for their dedication to duty and outstanding performance. The programme was attended by CAR Headquarters DCP R Venkateshwarlu, Charminar Zone DCP Khare Kiran Prabhakar, Task Force DCP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, DCP (Administration) K Venkata Lakshmi and other senior police officers.