Mom tutors son in false POCSO case against father, convicted by Hyderabad court

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old woman was convicted by a Hyderabad court for providing false information in a POCSO case after allegedly tutoring her four-and-a-half-year-old son to make allegations against his father. The court sentenced her to six months’ imprisonment but released her on probation, subject to her maintaining peace and good behaviour for two years and not committing a similar offence during the period.

In January 2018, the woman lodged a complaint with the Osmania University (OU) police alleging that her husband, his brother and household staff had sexually assaulted their son. The police subsequently filed a final report before the court, stating that the case suffered from lack of evidence.

The woman’s husband later lodged a complaint against her, alleging that she had filed a false case, misused the law, traumatised the child and fabricated evidence to settle disputes between them. He told the court that he and his wife had been living separately since January 2018 and that she had earlier approached Karkhana police with similar allegations, though no case was registered there.

The child was examined at Bharosa Centre on February 3, 2018. During the examination, he stated that the alleged offence had occurred the previous Saturday. A paediatric surgeon who examined him found no obvious external injuries and referred him for a forensic examination. The forensic doctor subsequently opined that there were no signs of a recent sexual assault and that collection of swabs was unnecessary in the absence of injuries or other stains.