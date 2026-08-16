Pipeline repairs at Singur may disrupt water supply in parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: Drinking water supply to several areas of Hyderabad is likely to be disrupted due to major maintenance and interconnection works being undertaken at the Singur project and Phase-IV Pump House at Peddapur Campus. The works will be carried out for 24 hours, from 10 am on August 17, 2026, to 10 am on August 18, 2026.

The works include junction works on the 1,600-mm-diameter pumping main at the Singur project, interconnection of MS and PSC pipes with the 2,000-mm-diameter gravity main, and replacement of various valves at the Phase-IV Pump House at Peddapur Campus.

The areas likely to be affected include BHEL, MIG-I and MIG-II, Rail Vihar, Chandanagar, Indian School of Business, KPHB Colony and surrounding areas, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Manikonda, Narsingi, Gayatrinagar, Borabanda, ESI, SR Nagar, Erragadda, Yellareddyguda, Ameerpet, Vengal Rao Nagar, Sanathnagar, NIMS, Banjara Hills, Tattikhana, Somajiguda, BS Maqta, MS Maqta Kondapur, Adityanagar, Premnagar, Hafeezpet, Mayurinagar, Gokul Plots, Malaysian Township, Hydernagar, Reddy’s Labs, IDA, Bollaram and other adjoining areas.