Telangana issues notices to 43 medical shops over sale of drugs

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) issued show-cause notices to 43 medical shops for the illegal sale and misuse of weight-loss drugs, including Mounjaro, Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus. The special drive was conducted across the state on Friday, with officials focusing on detecting spurious and counterfeit versions of drugs containing Tirzepatide and Semaglutide, besides checking compliance with rules governing their sale.

During inspections, officials found several violations at the 43 medical shops. These included selling the medicines without prescriptions from specialists, failing to issue bills, not maintaining or producing sales and purchase records, failing to maintain prescription-drug registers and dispensing prescription medicines in the absence of a registered pharmacist.

The DCA said action would be taken under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the rules made under it.