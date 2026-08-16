Telangana's AYUSH hunger strike enters Day 12

HYDERABAD: The indefinite strike by AYUSH house surgeons, students and postgraduate doctors in Telangana entered its 12th day on Saturday, with protesters launching relay hunger strikes at government AYUSH institutions to press for a stipend hike pending for nearly a decade.

The protesters said repeated representations over the revision of stipends for AYUSH house surgeons and PG doctors had yielded no decision for around 10 years. “We will not step back until justice is done. We will continue our struggle through relay hunger strikes and urge the government to address our demand,” they said.