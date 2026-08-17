KBR Park traffic curbs after detailed study: Hyderabad police

HYDERABAD: With works on the Rs 1,090-crore H-CITI project progressing at a brisk pace, the Hyderabad traffic police will implement a one-way traffic system around KBR Park from August 18 to ease traffic congestion.

“The traffic management plan for the construction was finalised after a detailed study and two rounds of trial runs. The Hyderabad traffic police, along with the GHMC, addressed problems identified during the trials before finalising the arrangements,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

The police also consulted residents of colonies around KBR Park, walkers and representatives of welfare associations while finalising the traffic diversions. The project has a completion period of 24 months and is expected to reduce travel time between the core city and the IT corridor, besides cutting fuel consumption and carbon emissions by reducing vehicle idling at junctions.

Sajjanar said motorists could face some inconvenience in the initial days of the one-way arrangement from August 18 due to route changes. He appealed to motorists and residents to cooperate with the authorities.

The project comprises seven multi-level steel flyovers and seven directional underpasses and aims to make traffic movement largely signal-free.

Jubilee Hills Check Post has emerged as the biggest bottleneck around KBR Park, recording a peak-hour traffic volume of 15,321 Passenger Car Units (PCUs) per hour followed by KBR Park Entrance Junction with 13,516 PCUs per hour, according to a traffic assessment conducted for the project.