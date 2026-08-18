AISA calls for progressive student unity in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: All India Students’ Association president Neha Bora said the crisis facing young people in India cannot be separated from caste and communal politics. She cautioned students against those seeking votes in the name of caste or religion, invoking identities such as Brahmin or Rajput.

She said the BJP, RSS and ABVP use such appeals to turn social identities into electoral instruments while deflecting attention from justice, employment, education and accountability.

Bora was speaking at a political discussion in Hyderabad on Monday, organised by the city unit of AISA, on the recent Gen Z-led upsurge.

She expressed hope that the forthcoming student union elections would bring progressive forces together.