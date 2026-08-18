Krithi Shetty on fashion, films and fierce roles

For actress Krithi Shetty who made a memorable debut with Uppena, fashion and cinema have always been closely intertwined. Her mother’s work as a fashion designer sparked her early interest in fabrics, jewellery, and the art of dressing. The screen, however, later gave her a space to explore that love through characters and costumes. In an interaction with CE, Krithi talks about being Indriya’s South India ambassador, love for traditional jewellery, dream of playing a warrior princess and what cinema means to her.
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What does fashion mean to you?
Fashion has meant a lot to me ever since I was very young because my mother is a fashion designer. I always had that influence in my life. She would bring home all her work files, and I would get excited like a little puppy looking at all the threads, fabrics and jewellery. I have always loved sarees. Maybe it is because of my mother and grandmother. During festivals, when I would see them dressed up in their jewellery, it felt beautiful. Even for my birthdays, I would ask my mother if she could lend me her jewellery and saree.
When it comes to jewellery, what do you like to wear?
If I have to style myself, I am always a maximalist girl who loves stacking. My personal favourites are actually temple jewellery.
Tell us about your association with Indriya.
I had actually been waiting for the right jewellery brand to associate with, and I am so glad Indriya came along. Everything we have collaborated on has felt more special than just work, and this is an association I truly admire. We have shot some really beautiful campaigns, and I am very excited for them to come out. We are rolling them out one by one. The jewellery that was picked for this campaign was exquisite.
Is there a particular role you would like to play?
I have always said that I want to play a warrior princess role. Anushka Shetty ma’am’s Devasena from Baahubali has always been my dream role. She was so fierce and powerful, while at the same time her look was beautiful — the sarees, jewellery, costumes and makeup. Everything was so grand. Growing up watching a woman be that fierce made me want to be the same.
Who inspired you to get into films?
Growing up, and especially after entering cinema, I started watching films with a lot more intent. I have always leaned towards watching Sridevi ma’am’s films because, for me, she was such a phenomenal and effortless performer. I truly think there is no match for her. Madhuri Dixit ma’am is another actor I deeply admire because no matter what they do or what role they play, they make it look effortless. When you are in front of the camera and on set, you realise that it is actually difficult. Whether it is a commercial film or a highly performative role, it requires a lot of connection from an actor.
Which role has been closest to your heart?
It is actually difficult to pick one because you do everything with so much love, and every film becomes like your baby. But perhaps my first film, Uppena, is the closest. It was my first film and crossed an important milestone. People still remember me from that film, which I am really grateful for.
What keeps you motivated?
Good work. I have my family and my little puppy, of course. But seeing the joy on my director’s face when I bring their vision to life and seeing them happy with the result is the best motivation.
What is your favourite pastime?
Currently, it is playing with Bella, my four-month-old puppy. I also like to train in classical dance when I am not shooting. I have learnt a little Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, and I am currently learning Kathak. I also like martial arts. I enjoy anything that helps me become a better performer on screen. I think all my time off screen goes into that. If I had to pick up a new skill, it could be Taekwondo, more Kuchipudi or horse riding because you never know — someday someone might offer you a role that requires it.
Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?
I am shooting for a Telugu and Tamil film. The Telugu film is with Venkatesh sir and Kalyan Ram sir, with Anil Ravipudi sir directing it. It is a festive film and a Sankranthi release. Meanwhile, the Tamil film is directed by Ashok Kumar sir. I also have lots of exciting things in the pipeline.