Krithi Shetty on fashion, films and fierce roles

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion has meant a lot to me ever since I was very young because my mother is a fashion designer. I always had that influence in my life. She would bring home all her work files, and I would get excited like a little puppy looking at all the threads, fabrics and jewellery. I have always loved sarees. Maybe it is because of my mother and grandmother. During festivals, when I would see them dressed up in their jewellery, it felt beautiful. Even for my birthdays, I would ask my mother if she could lend me her jewellery and saree.



When it comes to jewellery, what do you like to wear?

If I have to style myself, I am always a maximalist girl who loves stacking. My personal favourites are actually temple jewellery.



Tell us about your association with Indriya.

I had actually been waiting for the right jewellery brand to associate with, and I am so glad Indriya came along. Everything we have collaborated on has felt more special than just work, and this is an association I truly admire. We have shot some really beautiful campaigns, and I am very excited for them to come out. We are rolling them out one by one. The jewellery that was picked for this campaign was exquisite.