Music, food and empathy take centre stage at Aahvaanam 2026

The simple vegetarian spread included jackfruit pulao, lemon rice, steamed rice, sambar, dal and payasam, allowing guests to enjoy a wholesome meal as they participated in the celebrations. Music added to the festive spirit, with artists performing popular songs from Bollywood and Tollywood films and encouraging the audience to sing along. Geetha Bhascker, who was seen engaging in conversations with guests, highlighted the importance of empathy and understanding. “Every individual experiences the world differently and we need to take the time to understand those differences with empathy and sensitivity. Events like Aahvaanam help us listen, learn and create spaces where individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities can feel seen, respected and valued,” she said.