Music, food and empathy take centre stage at Aahvaanam 2026

People came together to greet one another, enjoy music and participate in activities created by autistic children at Aahvaanam 2026, an Independence Day celebration that brought together food, fun and awareness about autism. The event was attended by Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, special chief secretary, Government of Telangana; actress and educationist Dhaassyam Geetha Bhascker, among several others.
Aahvaanam 2026 followed a unique ‘Pay As You Please’ format while supporting accessibility initiatives, autism programmes and skill-development workshops for neurodivergent youth through The Good Talk Factory Foundation.
Speaking about the event and the importance of creating awareness, Nihal Reddy, MD, Akan, said, “Every year, we take up initiatives and create awareness among people. To be a part of this matters the most. If a child not only has a right but is given the right opportunity, then they can grow to the greatest heights. The annual fundraiser is about creating awareness among every individual who comes forward to support the children and encourage them.”
The simple vegetarian spread included jackfruit pulao, lemon rice, steamed rice, sambar, dal and payasam, allowing guests to enjoy a wholesome meal as they participated in the celebrations. Music added to the festive spirit, with artists performing popular songs from Bollywood and Tollywood films and encouraging the audience to sing along. Geetha Bhascker, who was seen engaging in conversations with guests, highlighted the importance of empathy and understanding. “Every individual experiences the world differently and we need to take the time to understand those differences with empathy and sensitivity. Events like Aahvaanam help us listen, learn and create spaces where individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities can feel seen, respected and valued,” she said.
The gathering brought together music, poetry, drum performances, food and laughter, creating an atmosphere of celebration and inclusivity.