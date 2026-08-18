Two minors among six held with hash oil worth Rs 1.5 crore

HYDERABAD: LB Nagar SOT sleuths and Vanasthalipuram police arrested six persons, including two children in conflict with law (CCLs), for allegedly transporting 12 kg of hashish oil worth Rs1.5 crore from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru via Hyderabad on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Gammeli Srinu (25), his wife Nibiya (27), an IT employee, Chikkudu Saran (21) and Pangi Jagadish (19). Two others, both aged 17, were apprehended as CCLs.

Police said four of the accused had concealed the hashish oil in 1 kg packets and strapped them to their legs and stomachs using adhesive tape. Each carrier was allegedly carrying 3 kg.

According to police, the accused were transporting the contraband from Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru. Acting on credible information, police intercepted them as they were waiting to proceed.

Police said Srinu had previously been arrested in two NDPS cases in Narsipatnam and Adavi Annavaram police stations in AP. After his release, he allegedly resumed trafficking hashish oil with associates in AP and Bengaluru.

According to police, Srinu and Nibiya recruited unemployed tribal youth from neighbouring villages by offering them money to carry the contraband to Bengaluru. For the present consignment, the Bengaluru-based receiver allegedly promised `10 lakh for delivering the 12 kg of hashish oil. Police said the accused collected the contraband from a supplier identified as Krishna in the Chintapalli area and travelled to Bengaluru by private transport via Hyderabad.

Krishna, the alleged supplier, and Sijo, the alleged receiver in Bengaluru, are absconding. Police said efforts were under way to trace them and identify others involved in the supply chain.

A case was registered at Vanasthalipuram police station under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.