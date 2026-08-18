When the clock stops ticking, apathy shows

HYDERABAD: The clock atop the newly built Burj at Masab Tank appears to have taken the phrase “timeless monument” a little too seriously.

Just months after its inauguration, the three-faced clock has stopped keeping time, leaving commuters to admire a heritage landmark that has everything expected of a clock tower — except a working clock.

The irony is hard to miss. The Burj was built to mark 157 years of municipal administration in Hyderabad, which began in 1869. Inaugurated on December 31, 2025, it was also intended to revive and showcase the architectural traditions and craftsmanship of the Deccan Plateau.

The octagonal structure was conceived as a modern interpretation of the Deccan’s historic bastions, while the adjoining giant pearl was designed to represent Hyderabad’s identity as the City of Pearls. Built using natural lime mortar and compressed stabilised earth blocks, the Burj was meant to bring Telangana’s heritage into the city’s urban landscape.

“The Burj was conceived to bring alive the heritage of Telangana in urban planning. It was designed as a modern interpretation of the Deccan’s historic bastions, while the adjoining pearl represents Hyderabad’s identity as the City of Pearls,” said Mir Khan, founder of Deccan Terrain Heritage, which designed and executed the project.

According to Khan, the structure was handed over to the GHMC before January 1, 2026, with no maintenance contract put in place thereafter. “The clock needs a regular electricity supply, water connection, cleaning, upkeep and protection. Those responsibilities now lie with the GHMC and the power utilities,” he said.

That leaves a monument built to mark 157 years of municipal administration dependent on the municipal machinery to keep its clock running.