Ashish Vidyarthi: I really want to play a detective

What has your connection with audiences on social media taught you about yourself?

It’s extraordinary. What is fascinating about social media is that each one of us has many layers and many facets. Social media allowed me to express myself through these many facets and reach my audience differently over the last 15 years. People who had earlier just seen me in films, mostly as a villain, now see me eating food, travelling, telling stories, and sharing emotional stories. As an actor, I’m limited to the roles that filmmakers have given me, but social media has allowed me to show the many other facets of who I am beyond the characters I play.