Beyond the Office: Designing for Well-being

A workplace is often judged by how it looks — the furniture, lighting, open spaces, breakout zones and curated interiors. But as the relationship between people and workplaces evolves, the real measure of a good office goes beyond aesthetics. It lies in a more fundamental question: does the environment help people feel better, work better and sustain their well-being through the day?

With employees spending a significant portion of their waking hours at work, the physical environment can influence comfort, concentration, movement, interaction and the ability to switch off. A thoughtfully designed workplace, therefore, is not simply about creating an impressive office but one that responds to the physical and psychological needs of its people.

For The Executive Centre, this philosophy has been central to its approach to workplace design. Manish Khedia, regional managing director, The Executive Centre, says, “The Executive Centre was set up under the vision that the workplace is much more than an environment where work is done efficiently. Over the last three decades, this approach has developed with the help of the changing demands of businesses and professionals.”