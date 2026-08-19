Home, through their lens

Home beyond

Home to me is Hyderabad. It’s been such a wonderful city — a place of architecture and immense beauty. Everybody around the globe only thinks of Golconda Fort and Charminar, but Hyderabad has many other monuments that only people here can truly relate to. I’ve been fortunate to photograph the Charminar and Mecca Masjid together in one frame — nobody had ever shown both monuments together before. It happened during Eid, standing with a friend on a parapet wall, quite risky honestly. I felt Hyderabad wasn’t just one monument, so I wanted to show what it truly was. I shot the picture in sixteen images, made a print, and put it up on Facebook. A friend from Delhi called and said, ‘Lenny, beautiful picture, when did you take it?’ I told him we’d shot it that very morning. That affirmation told me this was a picture everybody needed to see. Even after all these years, the meaning of home hasn’t changed for me. Our family has been in photography for over a century — I’m the third generation, my son the fourth. Photography has always been near and dear to us; give us anything to shoot, from a needle to an aircraft, and we’ll do it. That’s rare today. Industrial photography became my path — fashion was never my subject.

-Lenny Emanuel, veteran Industrial and advertising photographer