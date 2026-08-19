Stories that live inside the frame

A photograph can freeze a moment, but sometimes it can do much more — introduce us to a forgotten story, make us look at a familiar world differently, or even become a catalyst for change. At the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, 43 such perspectives have come together in 43 Frames: A World Photography Day Exhibition, an exhibition by the Hyderabad Centre for Photography (HCP) marking the World Photography Day. The exhibition on display till August 26, brings together portraits, documentaries, street and wildlife photographs, landscapes and architecture, offering glimpses of worlds; both familiar and far removed.
Aquin Mathews, director, HCP
This exhibition is part of our World Photography Day celebrations, and is essentially our way of bringing together talents from Hyderabad and Telangana, showcasing their work and celebrating the medium. This year, we have a fascinating mix with each image offering a fresh perspective and telling a distinct story. For me, photography is much more than creating an image; it is about connecting with people, starting conversations and, at times, creating change. The exhibition is also a teaser for the Indian Photo Festival, where we will explore issues such as human trafficking, conservation, climate change, water and mental health through powerful visual stories.
Sri Devi S, wildlife photographer
More than two decades ago, I picked up photography with a dream of becoming a certified photographer. I began by capturing the streets, but life in Kenya slowly led me towards the wild. Having lived there for over 20 years, our family’s frequent trips to national parks, driven largely by my son’s love for animals, deepened my interest in wildlife photography. I especially enjoy photographing life at Nairobi’s elephant orphanage, run by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, where orphaned and injured elephants are nurtured until they can return to the wild. This photograph captures one of the most heartwarming moments — feeding time. As soon as the bottles of milk arrive, the elephants come running, almost like excited babies waiting for their feed. Watching their anticipation and joy was a beautiful moment to capture.
Abraham Joshia Darivemula, wedding photographer
Photography began as a hobby for me after completing my MBA, but over time, it became both my passion and profession. I have been working as a wedding photographer for the past five years. This photograph was taken near Naggar, around 20 km from Manali, where my aunt resides. While travelling up the mountain to visit a museum, I came across this striking landscape and stopped to capture it. What drew me to the scene was its contrast — one side covered in greenery, another dry and rugged, with houses scattered across the mountainside. In the distance, some mountains were capped with snow, while others were bare or covered with patches of green. The image captures the many textures and colours of life in the mountains, all coming together in a single frame.
Rahul Premchander, portraiture, street and documentary-style
I’ve been around cameras since childhood, ever since my father gave me one to experiment with. After film school, I moved into creative services, working across design, photography and video production, so photography has always remained an active part of my life. I also enjoy experimenting with different gear and technology. This photograph, titled Icarus, was captured while I was living in Vancouver. I spotted a man doing backflips off an art installation called The Ribs, an upended boat, as he tried to impress his girlfriend. After a few failed attempts, he finally nailed one flip — and I captured it in a single, split-second shot, with no retakes. That spontaneity is what makes the image special to me.
Sai Varalakshmi, street and school photography
Photography gives me a sense of peace. After moving to Hyderabad, I started joining photo walks; inspired and encouraged by my brother, who also helped me explore photography. This photograph was taken during a Pongal vacation in Andhra Pradesh, when I visited a nearby government school and noticed a girl learning through a simple exercise of identifying right and wrong answers. It reminded me of how we learn from our mistakes from childhood. Through my photography, I want to document government schools, festivals and government schemes, while highlighting the need for greater encouragement and opportunities for children in these schools. For me, photography is a way of documenting everyday stories that deserve to be seen.