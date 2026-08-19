Stories that live inside the frame

Abraham Joshia Darivemula, wedding photographer

Photography began as a hobby for me after completing my MBA, but over time, it became both my passion and profession. I have been working as a wedding photographer for the past five years. This photograph was taken near Naggar, around 20 km from Manali, where my aunt resides. While travelling up the mountain to visit a museum, I came across this striking landscape and stopped to capture it. What drew me to the scene was its contrast — one side covered in greenery, another dry and rugged, with houses scattered across the mountainside. In the distance, some mountains were capped with snow, while others were bare or covered with patches of green. The image captures the many textures and colours of life in the mountains, all coming together in a single frame.