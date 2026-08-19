When evening chai disturbs dream time

The reason that evening cup can linger into the night is that caffeine continues to work in the body even after its stimulating effects become less noticeable. Dr Pragya Rashmi, consultant psychologist at Yashoda Hospitals, explains the process this way: “Caffeine works by blocking adenosine, a brain chemical that builds up during the day and promotes sleepiness. After you drink chai, caffeine is absorbed quickly, and its effects can last many hours because the liver breaks it down slowly. Even when you don’t feel ‘alert,’ residual caffeine can reduce sleep depth and delay the time you fall asleep. So you may think you’re fine, but the quality of your sleep — especially the deeper stages — can be subtly affected, leaving you less rested the next day.”