BITSILICA: Chipping into the future

What capabilities does India need to develop to move toward owning more IP and architecture, rather than just executing designs for global companies?

Historically, there were real limits on attracting investment capital into semiconductor design in India, largely because it requires architects who command high compensation. Investors have tended to be risk-averse given the scale of investment required. A typical services company might turn a $1-2 million investment into $20-30 million in revenue. Design companies, by contrast, typically need $50-100 million invested over two to three years before meaningful revenue even begins to materialise.

As the semiconductor industry has seen a global boom, and as the Government of India has stepped up support for these kinds of companies, investors have started paying closer attention to this space — and that’s how capital-intensive chip design work is gradually gaining traction.

This remains a highly capital-intensive space with a high risk profile, especially because competing with established IP companies like Synopsys, ARM, and Cadence — whose IP is silicon-proven across billions of devices — is extremely difficult, both because of the capital required and because of how deeply these players have already penetrated the market.

That said, the Government of India is now giving a boost by helping startups identify areas where Indian companies can realistically build and sell chips. For example, the Mavic chip used in Vikram devices, and chips for power meters, which represent significant volume opportunities. These may not be advanced-node chips, but in categories where India still relies heavily on imports, the government is now prioritising India-based designs over established global players. This is opening up more opportunities for companies to move closer to actual chip design and manufacturing, and to move beyond India’s traditional services or GCC-support model.