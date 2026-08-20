Dialogue of Jewels and Weaves

Heritage took on a contemporary expression as Hyderabad-based luxury bespoke jewellery label SANSA Jewellery collaborated with Chennai-based handloom house VL Zaris for a three-day pop-up at its Banjara Hills store. United by a shared commitment to traditional craftsmanship and artisan empowerment, the collaboration brought together handcrafted jewellery and handwoven textiles in a thoughtful celebration of heritage and design.

For Chandana Shailendren, founder of SANSA Jewellery, the collaboration was a natural coming together of two worlds rooted in craftsmanship. “SANSA is a luxury bespoke jewellery brand that was established as a retail brand in 2020, although we have been in the jewellery business for much longer. Our pop-ups are usually an effort to promote and support artisanal work. We work with several artisans, and that is something that is very close to us,” she said.