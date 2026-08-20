Koti on 90s music, AI and his enduring melody

Music director Koti has been an inspiration to generations of musicians and listeners. From Nuvve Nuvve and Nuvvu Naaku Nachav to Malleshwari and Arundhati, his compositions have left a lasting impression on Telugu cinema. Saluri Koteswara Rao, popularly known as Koti, is now set to perform at Koti: Hyderabad’s Biggest 90s Reunion concert with his team at Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli, on August 22. Ahead of the concert, CE speaks to the veteran composer about what the audiences can expect, the evolution of Telugu film music, AI and creativity, and what keeps him going.
Excerpts
Tell us about your concert.
There is a lot of fun when you perform with the audience. The hit songs of the 1980s and 1990s are still enjoyed by people, including Gen Z. Last month, I performed at a pub in Vijayawada, and I prefer such venues because people really enjoy the experience. I will be performing my original compositions along with my band of six singers.
You have had an iconic journey. Tell us more.During our early days, Raj (Thotakura Somaraju) and I were trendsetters in the Telugu music industry. Of course, we had Ilaiyaraaja, but we created a style of our own, which incorporated electronics and beats. I am a guitarist, and I always believed that music should be catchy and the beats should stay with people. That is how we approached our compositions. We worked with Chiranjeevi garu, Nagarjuna garu, Balakrishna garu, Venkatesh, Suman and Mohan Babu, among others. Songs such as Priya O Priya from Natchathira Porattam set a trend, and compositions such as June July continue to sound outstanding even after 30 years. I composed music for several successful films in the 2000s, including Nuvve Kavali, Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, Malleshwari, Ela Cheppanu and Nuvve Nuvve. These films helped set new trends in Telugu music. With Arundhati, I felt I had completed another important phase of my journey. In the 1980s and 1990s, if a film had six songs, we worked hard to ensure that all six became hits.
What difference do you see in music then and now?
Audience tastes have changed. During those days, Raj and I tried to introduce advanced music, but it did not always work in Telugu. Perhaps it would have worked in Tamil because the audience there was more receptive to certain styles at the time. We were always trying to move forward with music.
What inspired you to get into music?
I started playing drums when I was six. There was a band based in Chennai called Vibrations, and I used to play drums with them. I learnt by watching the drummer in the band. Nobody formally taught me when I started my career. My father wanted me to become an IAS officer, but I was not very academically inclined. After school, I started playing the guitar and learnt it within three months, again without anyone teaching me. Once I started playing the guitar, I developed an understanding of composition. I consider all of this a gift from God. Simplicity is very difficult in music. I have been a musician for about 50 years and a composer for 42 years.
What do you think about the music trends today?
To be frank, music is moving ahead with technology, but sometimes there is no music in it. There are so many technologies, processing software and instruments available today. Every composer is trying to create something new with technology. Composers are moving forward in terms of sound, but sometimes there is no soul in the music. However, the music is accepted and enjoyed by audiences. I have heard AI-generated music, and what it does is present music based on what has been popular over the last 10 to 15 years. If you ask AI to create a song, it presents something based on existing trends, rhythm patterns and processing techniques. If you listen to the songs composed by my father S Rajeswara Rao, they are much more mechanical in their approach. AI is fun, but I do not consider it a creative platform.
Why did you stop composing after Arundhati?
To be honest, until Arundhati, I worked very hard on the music for every film. The songs of Arundhati are still heard by people today. After that, I stopped receiving offers from the Telugu film industry. I have no regrets.
What keeps you motivated?
Whatever work a person does, there should be dedication towards it. You should worship your work and give it your best. Even today, I approach every project as though it is my first film. I work hard on every song.
Can we expect to hear your music in films again?
If I get the right opportunity, I would love to compose again.