Koti on 90s music, AI and his enduring melody

What do you think about the music trends today?

To be frank, music is moving ahead with technology, but sometimes there is no music in it. There are so many technologies, processing software and instruments available today. Every composer is trying to create something new with technology. Composers are moving forward in terms of sound, but sometimes there is no soul in the music. However, the music is accepted and enjoyed by audiences. I have heard AI-generated music, and what it does is present music based on what has been popular over the last 10 to 15 years. If you ask AI to create a song, it presents something based on existing trends, rhythm patterns and processing techniques. If you listen to the songs composed by my father S Rajeswara Rao, they are much more mechanical in their approach. AI is fun, but I do not consider it a creative platform.



Why did you stop composing after Arundhati?

To be honest, until Arundhati, I worked very hard on the music for every film. The songs of Arundhati are still heard by people today. After that, I stopped receiving offers from the Telugu film industry. I have no regrets.



What keeps you motivated?

Whatever work a person does, there should be dedication towards it. You should worship your work and give it your best. Even today, I approach every project as though it is my first film. I work hard on every song.



Can we expect to hear your music in films again?

If I get the right opportunity, I would love to compose again.