Sai Paranjpye: Whatever I write, I put it across on stage

The performance brings her back to a part of herself that has been at the centre of her work all along: the writer. “During my years of being active in entertainment, theatre, television, cinema, and children’s theatre, I’ve done every kind of work. I’m basically a writer, though I’m better known as a director, because being a director is more glamorous than being a writer. But I love to be known as a writer. Whatever I write, I put it across on stage, screen, or television. These writings have piled up, and I thought the time has now come when I can pause, take a little break, and look back on whatever I’ve done throughout my career,” she notes.