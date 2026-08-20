Xtovia: Putting ‘I’ in beauty space

Haircare is increasingly moving beyond basic cleansing and conditioning, with consumers looking for solutions that address damage at a deeper level. It is in this evolving space that Hyderabad-based haircare brand Xtovia is making its mark, securing INCI names for two of its synthesised molecules — Arginine Thioctate and Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine Thioctate. According to Xtovia founder Navneet Misra, the company founded in 2025 is the first Indian beauty and personal-care brand to secure INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) names for two of its own synthesised molecules.

Speaking at an event, Experience I-Beauty, held at Broadway, he said, “Real independence isn’t only about making products in India. It’s about inventing in India, developing original science here and creating intellectual property that the world recognises.”

For Navneet, developing new actives in India was central to Xtovia’s vision from the beginning. “Globally, most innovation in hair care and beauty happens outside India. In India, we have largely focused on product formulations, while the best actives and technologies have traditionally remained with leading global brands. We wanted to challenge that. When we decided to enter the space, we were clear that we would do so with our own actives and our own technology,” he shared.