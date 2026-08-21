Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three elderly victims lose Rs 1.89 crore to digital arrest scam

The fraudsters later asked her to transfer her savings for verification.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Three elderly persons lost a combined `1.89 crore after fraudsters allegedly posed as law enforcement officials and placed them under ‘digital arrest’ in separate incidents.

A 74-year-old retired employee told Malkajgiri cybercrime police that she received a call on July 21 from a person claiming to be from the Data Protection Board of India. The caller told her that a SIM card had been obtained using her Aadhaar and used for illegal activities. He also linked her to a money laundering case. The fraudsters later asked her to transfer her savings for verification. Under pressure, she transferred `88.8 lakh in 25 transactions.

In another case, a 67-year-old retired employee from Sainikpuri was told that a SIM card issued using his Aadhaar had been used for illegal activities. He transferred `68.8 lakh between August 6 and 12.

A 73-year-old pastor from Kondapur was similarly accused of harassing women and being involved in money laundering. He transferred Rs 31.61 lakh in total.

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