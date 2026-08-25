GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad DEO Karnan reviews SIR notice distribution

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad DEO RV Karnan on Monday inspected the distribution of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notices at CIB Quarters in AC Guards under the Nampally Assembly constituency and reviewed the progress of the field exercise.

Karnan interacted with Booth-Level Officers (BLOs), BLO supervisors, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Electoral Registration Officers and instructed them to ensure systematic distribution of notices.

He directed officials to clearly explain the purpose of the notices to electors and assist them with the required process. He also interacted with residents and explained the importance of the SIR exercise.

Karnan advised electors to carefully verify the details mentioned in the notices and submit the required documents and information within the prescribed timeline. Voters were asked to approach their respective BLOs for clarification or assistance with forms and supporting documents.

He stressed the need for coordination among election officials and prompt resolution of public queries to ensure eligible citizens can complete the SIR process smoothly.