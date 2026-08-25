Hyderabad: 38 buildings identified, nine razed in enforcement drive at Anjaiahnagar

HYDERABAD: A seven-storey building collapsed in Anjaiahnagar, Gachibowli, on Saturday, leaving an adjacent structure in a precarious condition. Now, the CMC and HYDRAA have launched a major enforcement drive, identifying 38 unauthorised buildings and demolishing nine, to prevent further loss of life and property.

The drive is focused on buildings on plots below 75 square yards where construction exceeds 7 metres in height, and structures on plots above 75 square yards built without permission, irrespective of their height. Teams have served 28 unauthorised construction notices and sealed one building.

CMC Commissioner G Srijana has directed town planning and enforcement teams to identify such structures through citizen complaints and suo motu inspections and take up demolitions. The enforcement drive will be monitored daily to ensure continued action.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, who inspected the demolition works on Monday, said preventive action was essential given the uncertainty over when a dangerous building could collapse.