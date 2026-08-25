Hyderabad pub booked for serving liquor to six underage youth

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police has registered a case against Luft Pub for allegedly serving liquor to six underage youths, four of whom were minors and two of whom tested positive for alcohol consumption.

Police said they raided the pub late on August 22 following credible information and found six boys who appeared to be underage consuming liquor. The boys told police they were aged 16, 18, 16, 16, 16 and 20. Breathalyser tests showed alcohol in the systems of two 16-year-olds, with readings of 79 and 70 respectively, while the remaining four tested negative.

Police registered a suo motu case against the pub management under Section 36 of the Telangana Excise Act for allegedly violating licence conditions and Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly providing liquor to a child. Further investigation is under way.