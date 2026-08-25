Life sentence for man who murdered woman in Hyderabad's Narsingi

HYDERABAD: The X Additional District Sessions Court at Rajendranagar on Monday sentenced a 29-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering a woman at Narsingi in 2021.

The convicted person, Dommari Raju, a resident of Gandipet and native of Mahbubnagar district, was found guilty of murdering Meedinti Suvarna.

On September 5, 2021, Suvarna’s mother, Meedinti Manamma, reported that her daughter had been missing since the previous night. Suvarna, who worked as a housekeeper at Vishal Mart, had left for work and was expected to return home. When she failed to return, Manamma searched for her and learnt that Suvarna’s body had been found with injuries and her belongings missing in Vidhyuth Valley Layout.

The investigation revealed that Raju, who was closely acquainted with Suvarna, was involved in the murder. CCTV footage showed the two travelling together on a motorcycle towards the crime scene.

During the investigation, police said Raju confessed to killing Suvarna following an argument by hitting and throttling her. He stole her gold and mobile phone and attempted to destroy evidence.

Call data records corroborated their communication and presence at key locations, while the postmortem report attributed the death to smothering, throttling and blunt-force chest injuries.

Police filed a chargesheet after completing the investigation. Following the trial, the court convicted Raju and sentenced him to life imprisonment.