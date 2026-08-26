26-year-old labour killed as Car hits two bikes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old labourer was killed, and five others were injured after a car allegedly rammed into two two-wheelers at Ghatkesar late on Monday.

The victim was identified as Arun, a native of Madhya Pradesh. Police identified the car driver as Rauth Venugopal, a software professional from Gachibowli.

According to Ghatkesar police, Venugopal was returning home from work when the accident occurred around 8 pm. The car was allegedly being driven at a high speed and in a rash and negligent manner. It hit a motorcycle carrying Arun, Umesh, Pradeep and Srujan, who had gone to the market.

All four sustained injuries, with Arun suffering serious injuries to his right leg and other parts of the body. The car then allegedly hit another scooter, injuring two more persons. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where Arun died while undergoing treatment.

Ghatkesar police registered a case under Section 106(1) of the BNS and launched an investigation.