EkChitra: Where art finds a larger canvas

That belief is embodied in the new gallery, including ‘Converge by EkChitra’, which brings together creative practices and ideas. “When you have a conversation outside of your own world, but it is still connected with it, the horizon just opens up. When you have an exchange of thought between painting, sculpture, mixed media or new media and a writer, poet or another creative medium, it changes the way you see things. That exchange opens up your horizon, and that is what I believe in and what we are trying to build with EkChitra,” she explains.