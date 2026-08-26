Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to distribute one lakh clay Ganesh idols free of cost

HYDERABAD: Encouraged by the growing preference for clay idols among devotees, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is expanding its eco-friendly Ganesh initiative by distributing 1 lakh clay idols free of cost this year.

Officials said the initiative is being taken up as part of the state government’s ‘Eco Ganesha, Green Ganesha, Clay Ganesha’ campaign to encourage the use of ecofriendly idols and reduce dependence on Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols that can harm water bodies during immersion.

According to GHMC officials, the idols will be distributed through circles and zonal offices in the second week of September to devotees, colony welfare associations and organisers of Ganesh mandaps. Of the one lakh idols, 70,000 will be eight-inch, 20,000 one-foot and 10,000 1.5-foot idols.

GHMC has fixed maximum permissible prices of Rs 34.30 for an eight-inch idol, Rs 142 for a one-foot idol and Rs 220 for a 1.5-foot idol. Agencies will be selected through a tender process, with the lowest quoted rate for each category being adopted. The selected agencies will have to deliver the idols to designated locations within GHMC limits at their own cost, at least a week before the festival.

Officials said the initiative received an encouraging response last year.

The idols procured this year will be made of natural clay and biodegradable materials without artificial additives. Artificial colours, non-biodegradable chemical dyes, oil paints will not be permitted.