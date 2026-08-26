Hyderabad doctor leads epilepsy breakthrough

According to Dr Kavitha, advances in genetic testing are giving us an unprecedented opportunity to understand the precise cause of rare diseases and identify treatments that target the underlying problem. “This opens the door to highly targeted treatments, not only gene therapies, but also medicines designed to correct a specific abnormal biological pathway. When conventional treatments fail, we need to be prepared to think differently, collaborate widely and explore new possibilities. But innovation must always happen within a careful clinical and ethical framework, with patient safety at the centre and families fully involved throughout the journey. Bohdi’s story shows what can become possible when families, clinicians and researchers work together,” she concludes.