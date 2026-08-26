Monsoon humidity can trigger painful eye styes

Daily hygiene becomes particularly important for preventing another episode during the rainy season. Dr Vivek concludes, “During the monsoon, keeping the hands, face, and eyelids clean is important. Avoid touching or rubbing the eyes with dirty hands, especially after coming in from the rain or spending time in dusty places. Washing the face and eyelids twice a day with clean water and a mild cleanser can help remove sweat and dirt. Towels, pillowcases, and eye makeup should not be shared with others, as this can increase the chance of spreading an infection. People who wear contact lenses should wash their hands before handling them and clean the lenses regularly.”