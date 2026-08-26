Monsoon humidity can trigger painful eye styes

Monsoon brings relief from the heat, but the damp weather can also create the right conditions for several eye troubles. Sweat, dust, pollution, allergens, and frequent touching of the face can leave the delicate eyelids, while blocked oil glands can pave the way for a painful stye. Although humidity alone does not cause the infection, the seasonal conditions can make the eyes more vulnerable.
For those wondering whether humidity itself is responsible for the rise in styes during the rains, Dr Bhanu Prakash M, senior consultant cataract, cornea and refractive surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, explains, “Humidity itself does not directly cause styes; rather, monsoon conditions create an environment that makes eyelid infections more likely. The risk of bacterial or fungal entry into the eyelid oil glands is increased by higher humidity, increased perspiration, increased dust and organic debris in the air, and increased contact with contaminated water or shared towels.”
The weather can also change how the skin around the eyes behaves, making everyday habits more important during this season. Dr Vivek Singh, senior cataract and refractive surgeon at Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Kukatpally, says, “Yes, rainy and humid weather increases the chances of developing a stye. When the air is humid, the body sweats more, and that sweat tends to linger around the face and eyes. Bacteria thrive in warm and damp conditions. If a person wipes their face with a damp handkerchief or touches their eyes with sweaty hands, germs can easily be transferred to the eyelids.”
The eyelids have tiny oil-producing glands that play an important role in keeping the tear film stable, and their blockage can trigger inflammation. Explaining what happens inside these glands, Dr Bhanu highlights, “Meibomian glands and smaller glands surrounding the lashes in the eyelid margin secrete oils that aid in stabilising the tear film. Oil and bacteria are trapped in blocked glands, and when bacteria grow inside the gland, inflammation (a stye or chalazion) results. Rubbing and poor eyelid hygiene increase the likelihood of this process.”
There is also more than just sweat to contend with during the rains, as outdoor exposure can bring dust, pollution, and allergens closer to the eyes. Dr Vivek explains, “Monsoon brings a heavy mix of sweat, humidity, dust, pollution and allergens that can really irritate the eyes. The eyelids may become red, itchy, and watery. When the eyes itch, a person naturally rubs them, which can push dust and bacteria deeper into the sensitive eyelid tissues.”
Some people may find themselves dealing with styes more often because of existing skin or eyelid conditions. Dr Bhanu shares, “Oily skin and rosacea often cause thicker gland secretions and clogged glands. Chronic blepharitis (eyelid inflammation) alters the gland environment and harbours bacteria. Allergies cause rubbing and inflammation, worsening blockages. These underlying issues create a persistent environment for blockage and bacterial overgrowth.”
Once a stye appears, the temptation to squeeze it can be strong, but that can make the infection worse. Dr Vivek advises, “If a person develops a stye, the golden rule is never to squeeze, pop or try to puncture it, no matter how tempting it might be. Squeezing can push the infection deeper into the eyelid tissues and spread bacteria across the eye. Also, stop wearing contact lenses and eye makeup until the stye has fully healed.”
Daily hygiene becomes particularly important for preventing another episode during the rainy season. Dr Vivek concludes, “During the monsoon, keeping the hands, face, and eyelids clean is important. Avoid touching or rubbing the eyes with dirty hands, especially after coming in from the rain or spending time in dusty places. Washing the face and eyelids twice a day with clean water and a mild cleanser can help remove sweat and dirt. Towels, pillowcases, and eye makeup should not be shared with others, as this can increase the chance of spreading an infection. People who wear contact lenses should wash their hands before handling them and clean the lenses regularly.”