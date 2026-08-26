Overdose aftermath doctors want you to know about

However, after initial stabilisation, the approach can differ significantly depending on the circumstances. An accidental overdose may result from a dosing error, medication mix-up, drug interaction or accidental ingestion. An intentional overdose, meanwhile, may signal self-harm, severe psychological distress or a psychiatric crisis. Where substance misuse is involved, addiction may need to be addressed alongside the immediate toxicity. “When the substance is unknown, doctors have to piece together the clues. Symptoms, examination findings, medicines available at home, empty strips or bottles, information from relatives and the circumstances in which the patient was found can all help identify the likely toxin. Blood glucose, ECG, routine investigations and selected toxicology tests may further narrow the possibilities available,” explains Dr Asiya.