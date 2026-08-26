Runcation: When Marathons Meet Travel

“You see the city in full glory. There is a festive atmosphere and a vibrant scenario to experience. As a runner, you experience the run, and as a visitor, you experience the culture and the confluence of people there,” he says. The trend is also creating a new sense of community among runners. Race organisers are increasingly putting together circuits comprising three or four events, encouraging participants to travel from one destination to another to complete the series. Completing a circuit often comes with special recognition or a medal, adding another incentive to the journey. “It is like a runner’s passport. You want to have an experience of how many different runs you have done,” Arunkumar says. The growing popularity of running tourism is also being viewed from the perspective of the larger travel economy. Sangeetha Parisaboina, incharge, FTCCI Tourism Committee and director, FTCCI, believes marathons can turn a single day of sporting activity into a larger destination experience. “Marathon tourism highlights how sports and travel can create memorable experiences for participants and destinations. It fosters community spirit and boosts local economies, with the potential to transform a race day into a mini vacation,” she says.