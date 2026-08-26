Telangana civil supplies department readies storage

HYDERABAD: The Civil Supplies department has begun preparations to ensure adequate storage capacity ahead of the Kharif 2026-27 paddy procurement season, with officials drawing up a comprehensive logistics and infrastructure plan to prevent bottlenecks during peak arrivals.

At a review meeting at Civil Supplies Bhavan on Tuesday, officials decided to explore all available options to create additional storage space. District collectors are likely to be asked to identify and secure viable facilities, including godowns, market yards, and Cover and Plinth (CAP) storage facilities.

The meeting was chaired by Civil Supplies Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra. The department is also planning rapid stock evacuation drives to clear existing godowns and maximise storage space before procurement begins.