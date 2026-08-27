From threads to timeless jewellery

Raksha Bandhan is traditionally about the thread that celebrates the bond between siblings, but the rakhi itself is evolving. While traditional designs continue to hold their place, silver and gold rakhis are becoming increasingly popular, offering a more lasting take on the festive ritual. From spiritual motifs to personalised designs and rakhis that can later be worn as pendants, jewellery brands are giving the festival a contemporary twist.
At Shubhlaxmi Jewellers in AS Rao Nagar, silver rakhis have been part of the collection since 2006. Owner Mukesh Jain says the designs change every year in keeping with customer preferences and trends. “We have been selling these silver rakhis since 2006. Every year, the designs keep changing depending on the trend. These rakhis come from Rajkot in Gujarat and are made with pure silver, with around 70 per cent of the rakhi made using silver. We receive thousands of designs, with around 100 pieces in a box. The demand is very good and we sell about three to four kgs of silver rakhis every year. We also have gold rakhis, which gets sold very quickly, and these are made with pure gold,” he says.
Gold rakhis, he adds, are particularly popular among those looking for something that can be preserved long after Raksha Bandhan. “The gold rakhis have been in our store for a long time. People who wish to wear their rakhis for a lifetime choose these. The pendants used in these rakhis are made of pure gold, with the weight depending on the design. We do not have one-gram gold rakhis, but we do have pure gold designs that can be preserved and used for a lifetime. These are handpicked designs, and many can also be customised,” he says.
The growing interest in precious-metal rakhis is also reflected in the changing designs. Spiritual motifs featuring Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna and other deities remain popular, with Ganesha among the bestsellers at the store. Mukesh says customers typically begin buying rakhis about a month before the festival, with popular designs often selling out as Raksha Bandhan approaches. “The demand has been good since we started selling these rakhis. Earlier, the demand was slightly lower, but as people have become more attracted to silver and gold, interest in these rakhis has increased. The complete silver ones are more like bracelets, while the ones with pendants come with a thread. The pendant can later be removed and converted into a locket, allowing it to be used for a lifetime,” he explains.
Jewellery brand GIVA is also giving the traditional rakhi a contemporary makeover. According to Resha Jain, chief brand officer, GIVA’s Raksha Bandhan collection is designed around sibling relationships and personal styles. The range includes silver rakhis, pet and kids’ rakhis, bro rakhis, as well as Heer by GIVA’s 9-karat gold and lab-grown diamond rakhis.
“We wanted our Raksha Bandhan collection to reflect different sibling bonds and styles. Our gold and diamond rakhis are designed to be converted into pendants after Raksha Bandhan, making them a piece of jewellery that can be cherished beyond the occasion,” she says.
While every Raksha Bandhan brings with it a fresh set of designs, this year’s growing preference for silver and gold rakhis points to a larger shift in how the festival is being celebrated. Beyond the ritual of tying a thread, these designs offer something that can be worn, reused and treasured long after the celebrations end.