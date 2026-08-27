From threads to timeless jewellery

At Shubhlaxmi Jewellers in AS Rao Nagar, silver rakhis have been part of the collection since 2006. Owner Mukesh Jain says the designs change every year in keeping with customer preferences and trends. “We have been selling these silver rakhis since 2006. Every year, the designs keep changing depending on the trend. These rakhis come from Rajkot in Gujarat and are made with pure silver, with around 70 per cent of the rakhi made using silver. We receive thousands of designs, with around 100 pieces in a box. The demand is very good and we sell about three to four kgs of silver rakhis every year. We also have gold rakhis, which gets sold very quickly, and these are made with pure gold,” he says.

Gold rakhis, he adds, are particularly popular among those looking for something that can be preserved long after Raksha Bandhan. “The gold rakhis have been in our store for a long time. People who wish to wear their rakhis for a lifetime choose these. The pendants used in these rakhis are made of pure gold, with the weight depending on the design. We do not have one-gram gold rakhis, but we do have pure gold designs that can be preserved and used for a lifetime. These are handpicked designs, and many can also be customised,” he says.

