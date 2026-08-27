Golconda police arrests Telugu cinema director Pavan Sadineni in sexual assault case

HYDERABAD: Golconda police have arrested Telugu cinema director Pavan Sadineni for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on the pretext of marriage. The 39-year-old director, whose upcoming film Aakasamlo Oka Tara stars Dulquer Salmaan, was arrested nearly 10 days ago, sent to judicial remand and is currently lodged in Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Police said the complainant, who also works in the film industry, said Pavan sexually assaulted her several times after promising to marry her. When she later asked him to marry her, he allegedly evaded the matter and stopped responding to her. The woman subsequently realised that she had been cheated and approached Golconda police. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested Pavan before producing him in court.

Sadineni has directed films including Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013), Savitri (2016) and Senapathi (2021). His upcoming Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara also stars Satvika Veeravalli and others.