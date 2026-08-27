Hyderabad: Army employee’s wife targeted with AI-generated pics

HYDERABAD: A fraudster allegedly harassed the wife of an Army employee by creating and circulating AI-generated explicit images and videos using her photographs on social media.

The woman, a resident of Secunderabad and a cabin crew member with Air India, was allegedly targeted by the unidentified accused who accessed her publicly available Instagram photographs.

The woman’s 35-year-old husband, an Army employee based in Secunderabad, lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police, stating that the offender had used his wife’s photographs to create AI-generated nude images and videos and circulated them on several social media platforms.

According to the complaint, more than 200 posts were uploaded on platforms including Reddit, Instagram and Discord. The accused allegedly used her face in the manipulated photographs and videos and attempted to defame and extort her by circulating the material among people known to her.

The complainant told police that photographs and videos of his wife had been manipulated to create nudity-related content, which was then repeatedly shared online, causing her harassment and reputational harm.

Based on the complaint, the Hyderabad Cybercrime police registered a case under Sections 66-C (identity theft) and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act, and Sections 336(4) (electronic record forgery to harm reputation) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

An investigation is under way to identify the accused and trace the social media accounts used to circulate the content.