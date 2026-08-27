Keeping the traditional rakhi alive

The making of each rakhi involves several stages and relies heavily on skilled craftsmanship. “First, we take the thread count. After making 100 threads, we cut them, soak them in water, apply colour and then dry them. After this process, we give them to the karigar to make the rakhi,” she says.

The wool, meanwhile, arrives ready-made and is counted before being handed over to the karigars. For Kardona rakhis, Sunitha explains, “We make a count of 100 of each of these threads and then fit in the moti that we get from Mumbai and give them to the karigar to complete the process. Once it is done, we cut it according to the required size.” Over the years, the network of artisans working with her has become an important part of the business. “I have about 60 people working for me. They pick up the material from me and make the rakhis whenever they have time. Every piece involves the work and expertise of different people,” she notes. At one point, nearly 100 people were associated with her work, but the number has now come down to around 60. Production depends on the karigars and the time available to them. “We make about 100 packs per day, and one packet has around 300 rakhis,” Sunitha highlights.